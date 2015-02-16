 Top
    'Baku Taxi' equipped all its vehicles with GPS devices

    The new system automatically switches the direction of the nearest taxi to the customer's destination

    Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ Baku introduced a completely new system of customer service. Report informs referring to "Baku Taxi"LLC, for determining the location of destination taxi company has equipped their devices with GPS, by means of which the new system automatically switches the direction of the nearest taxi to the customer's destination.

    Now customers in the city of Baku can order a taxi by dialing * 9000 both mobile and fixed phones.

    The calls are free of charge. Customer service center operates 24 hours and 7 days a week.

    These taxis were put into operation in Baku from June 13, 2011.

