Baku parkomats will accept payment via plastic cards

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ Parkomats in Baku will accept payment via plastic cards from the beginning of next year.

Report was told in Executive Power of Baku city (BEP).

According to information, there is no need to replace existing parking machines, as they are equipped with modern technology.

In addition, drivers will be offered services to pay for parking via SMS, also mobile telephones will receive information about the availability of parking spaces.

"Since the beginning of next year payment will be available by plastic cards.Messages will be sent to subscribers of all mobile operators.For example, if you pay for one hour for parking, but delayed, you will receive a message noting that parking period has expired, and corresponding link. You can click on the link, enter the card number and pay in the normal way", BEP said.