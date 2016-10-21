 Top
    Baku Metro purchases a bus

    For this purpose transport enterprise conducting the tender

    Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Baku Metro" CJSC has announced a tender for purchase of 26-30 seater minibus. Report informs citing the "Respublika" (Republic) newspaper, the participation fee in 1 lot competition is 200 AZN.

    Bidders must submit required documents (except from tender proposal and bank guarantee) till November 24, 18:00 and tender proposal and bank guarantee till December 6, 15:00 at the adress Baku, Mikayil Rafili Street, 20.

    Proposals of bidders will be opened on December 7 at 15: 00 at the same address. Authorized representatives of the bidders can take part in the event.

