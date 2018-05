Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ No cause regarding security issues exists for passengers of Baku Metro to become alarmed.

Baku Metro CJSC spokesperson Nizami Pashayev told Report.

"Security at Baku Metro is under direct control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (police) and security agencies. As usual, they provide a high level of security. There is no cause for passengers to worry", N.Pashayev said.