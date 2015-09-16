 Top
    Baku-London flight canceled

    There is a need for technical inspection

    Baku. 16 September. REPORT.AZ/ Today's flight at 20:50 from Heydar Aliyev International Airport to Heathrow Airport was delayed.

    Report informs referring to British Airways, According to the airline, the flight scheduled for today has been postponed due to need for technical inspection of a plane.

    The airline said that today's flight will be carried out at the same time tomorrow, but for tomorrow's flight passengers must contact the company and register in advance.

