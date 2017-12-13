 Top
    Baku hosts Azerbaijani, Turkish and Austrian railway administrations

    Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC (AR) has held a trilateral meeting with the delegations led by Erik Regter, Management Board member of the "Austrian Railways" Cargo Joint Stock Company, and Veysi Kurt, Director General of Turkish Railway Freight Transportation.

    Report informs citing the AR press service, speaking at the event, Chairman Javid Gurbanov provided detailed information about Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, North-South, South-West transport corridors and in particular, recently launched Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad.

    Then discussions were held on the development of mutual cooperation. At the end of the meeting, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the sides. 

