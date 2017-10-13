 Top
    Baku-Ganja express train to be launched next year

    A trip between Baku and Ganja will be shortened to 4 hours
    Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ Express train from Baku to Ganja is planned to be launched next year. The duration of trip by train will be 4 hours.

    Report informs the chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov said.

    The fare in this direction is planned to be 10-14 dollar or nearly 20 AZN. In addition, the trains which will run in this direction, will be equipped with all conditions necessary for needs and comfort of passengers", - J.Gurbanov said. 

