Baku-Frankfurt flight delayed

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ German 'Lufthansa' was forced to postpone flight Frankfurt-Baku-Frankfurt because of the strike of pilots. Report was told in the Baku representative office of the airlines.

However, as mentioned, today is the last day of the strike of pilots: "Passengers who were not able to fly today's flight, can reserve tickets for the flights of other airlines. However, visitors can wait and fly tomorrow's flight Lufthansa, because today is the last day of the strike of pilots. Flights will be resumed tomorrow".

The planes fly from Baku to Frankfurt on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 04:45, from Frankfurt to Baku - on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays at 13:45 (German time).

Now pilots strike continues at the airports of Frankfurt, Munich and Dusseldorf. The company was forced to postpone the 929 flights.