Azerbaijani, Georgian and Turkish officials check BTK preparation for opening

Tbilisi. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ The heads of relevant structures of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey were familiarized with the progress of construction works on Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway.

Georgia Bureau of Report News Agency informs, Chairman of "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC Management Board (MB) Javid Gurbanov, Turkish Minister of Transport, Maritime and Communication Ahmet Arslan, Chairman of "Georgian Railways" JSCMB Mamuka Bakhtadze as well as Georgian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Giorgi Gakharia, Chairman of "Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping" CJSC MB Rauf Valiyev, also, Ambassadors of Azerbaijan and Turkey in the country, Dursun Hasanov and Zeki Levent Gümrükçü, other officials have left Tbilisi for Akhalkalaki on September 26 by train.

State and government officials visited Zalga, Tetriskalo and other stations, familiarized with BTK preparation for opening, which will connect Asia and Europe.

They are expected to make a statement to media on results of Akhalkalaki visit.