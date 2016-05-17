Azerbaijan reduces car import 8 times

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ In January-April 2016, Azerbaijan imported 1,742 units of cars. Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee (SCC), it is by 11.148 units, or 7.4 times less than in the same period last year. So, in January-April 2015, 12,890 cars imported in Azerbaijan.

According to statistics, 1,509 or 86.63% of imported vehicles were cars for the transport of people and other motor vehicles.This is by 7.8 times less than in the same period last year.

In addition, during the reporting period, the country imported 152 units of motor vehicles for the transport of cargo, which is 4.2 times less than in the same period last year.

According to information, the import of motor vehicles for the transport of 10 persons or more, including the driver, declined to 16.4 times - from 393 to 24 units, motor vehicles, special purpose - to 2-fold - from 112 to 57 units.