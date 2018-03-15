"Azerbaijan Railways" works in enhanced mode

Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC (AR) is working in enhanced mode on the eve of Novruz holiday.

Report informs referring to the AR press service, due to growth in passenger density, the number of additional carriages, required daily on passenger trains running across the country, increases. Additional carriages will be added to passenger trains in Novruz days.

"The sale of tickets to passenger trains is carried out 10 days in advance", the statement says.