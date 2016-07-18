Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Railways CJSC operates in enhanced mode due to summer season.

Report was told by spokesperson of the company Nadir Azmammadov, a number of measures are being realized to ensure safety of passengers and railway traffic.

'The staff of the Department of Infrastructure check upper structure elements of railway, namely rail type mounting, porosity between rails several times in a day, clear grass to prevent fire outbreak. Passenger Transportation Department increased attention to a number of important points. Thus, the cooling system checked once again before passenger cars dispatch as well as normal operation of air conditioners in waiting rooms paid attention', he added.