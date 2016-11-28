Azerbaijan, Iran and Georgia to launch railway transport corridor

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan, Iran and Georgia prepare to launch a new international corridor for transportation of transit freight.

Report informs referring to iran.ru website, the new corridor envisages transportation from Black Sea, Eastern and South-eastern Europe, Western Asia, Persian Gulf to south-eastern regions of Asia. Parties are about to start project planning.

Speaking about international transport corridor, vice-president of Iranian Railways Huseyn Ashuri told that, they couldn’t use the corridor, because construction of railway (Rasht-Astara) wasn’t completed. But now the route connecting Azerbaijan, Georgian and Iran is ready for exploitation: “The parties have already agreed tariffs and distance of routs. We hope the route will be launched within one month and freights will be delivered to Persian Gulf region. Transit freights will be delivered from Romania to Georgia, then to Azerbaijan, from there to Iran.

Although construction of Rasht-Astara railway has not been yet finished, Iran ensures delivery through automobile road.

Notably, Iranian officials say that construction of Rasht-Astara railway will be completed soon. Azerbaijan is ready to provide half of one billion US dollars needed for construction of remaining part of the railway.