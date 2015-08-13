Azerbaijan earns 319 mln manats from Silk Way corridor

Baku. 13 August. REPORT.AZ/ In January-June Azerbaijan transported through the Transport Corridor "Silk Road" (TRACECA) 26.3 million tons of cargo, 161,1million people or 7.8% more passengers compared to the same period last year. Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee.

During this period, 56.3% of all cargo was carried out by road, 30.7% - by railway, 13.0% - sea transport, the volume of road freight grew by 5.7%.

The volume of transit cargo totaled 5.1 million tons, or 19.4% of total shipments.

Revenues from cargo totaled 259.5 million manats from passenger transportation - 59.9 million manats which is by 7.0% and 14.4% respectively more than last year.