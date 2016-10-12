Azerbaijan company intends to construct road and tunnel in Bosnia

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ Consortium including Azerbaijani AzVirt and Chinese China Power companies intend to participate in international tender for implementation of infrastructure projects in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Temporary Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan in Bosnia and Herzegovina Ismayil Jafarov told Report.

According to I.Jafarov, above mentioned companies implement common projects in other Balkan countries: “AzVirt and China Power signed partnership agreement for participation in projects in Balkan countries. At present they implement construction of ring road in Belgrad, Serbia. Both companies have been invited to tender for construction of different parts of Corridor 5C highway in Bosnia. The project will be financed by Chinese banks and European finance institutions. According to agreement one of companies will participate in tender and the other one support it as subcontractor.

Diplomat noted that companies are interested in four main projects included in Corridor 5C which is highway from Montenegro to Croatia. It includes construction of high speed “Lasva-Travnik” highway, “Prenj” tunnel and two motorcycle roads. Overall cost of the project is about $1.1 bln, according to Ministry of Transport of Bosnia and Herzegovina.