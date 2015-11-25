Azerbaijan attends UN Working Groups meeting on railway and ports

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ Fourth meeting of Working group formed regarding Trans-Asian Railway Network and first meeting of Working group on Land Ports in the framework of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific is held in Bangkok city, Thailand.

Report was told in Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, detailed discussion will be held on perspectives of modern road network in Asia as well as current situation of transportation via land ports, which began to assume more importance.

The representative of Transport Ministry attends meetings too.

The event will end on November 26.