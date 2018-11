Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan, Turkey to expand cooperation in the field of railways and infrastructure. To this end representatives of "Azerbaijani Railways" CJSC will hold a meeting with Turkish counterparts in the near future.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, Vice-Chairman of CJSC Azerbaijani Railways Igbal Huseynov told reporters.

I.Huseynov noted that a number of regional projects will be discussed during the meeting.