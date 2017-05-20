Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan agreed on direct rail-ferry cargo transportations

Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have signed an agreement on the carriage of goods in wagons and containers via international direct rail-ferry service.Report informs citing the TASS, this was stated in the press service of the Aktau International Trade Port.

According to the press service, in Baku, within the framework of the activities of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TMTM), an agreement was signed on the carriage of goods in wagons and containers in the international direct rail-ferry service between Alat-Aktau-Alat and Alat-Kuryk-Alat between Kazakhstan Temir JSC Zholy, CJSC Azerbaijan Railways, Aktau International Sea Trade Port JSC, Baku International Sea Trade Port, Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company CJSC and Port Kuryk LLP.

The agreement is designed to regulate the conditions for the carriage of goods in wagons and containers between the signatories and determine the procedure for settlements for the transportation.