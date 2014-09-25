Azerbaijan Airlines carries out its first direct flight to U.S

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ “Azerbaijan Airline” JSC (AZAL) carried out its first direct flight to U.S. Report informs referring to the press service of the US Embassy to Azerbaijan.

According to the statement of the Embassy, “These flights will support the development of tourism and cargo trade and expand people-to-people exchanges to build understanding and strengthen the bonds of friendship between our two countries."

This first flight marks the culmination of several years of close cooperation between the U.S. Government and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The U.S. Trade and Development Agency funded two phases of aviation safety technical assistance to help the State Civil Aviation Authority (SCAA) of Azerbaijan effectively fulfill Azerbaijan’s safety oversight obligations as a member state of the International Civil Aviation Organization in all eight critical elements.

“We would like to congratulate the Government of Azerbaijan for its diligent work, professionalism, and dedication over the past several years to reach this milestone. The U.S. Government looks forward to continuing its work with Azerbaijan in the field of civil aviation and to further strengthening our economic cooperation,” the Embassy stated.

AZAL started its Baku-New York-Baku flights from September 24.

Ticket price for both directions from Baku is 599 euro, but from New York is 799 dollars. A special offer will be on ticket sales from September 15 till March 28 next year.

“Airbus-A 340” aircraft flights from Baku to New York will be implemented weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays departing from Baku at 06:00 (local time) and arriving in New York at 09:30 (local time).

Departures from New York to Baku will be carried out on the same days of the week at 11:30 (local time). The flights will arrive in Baku at 08:00 the next day.