Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ 'Azerbaijan Airlines' (AZAL) CJSC will start direct flights on Baku-Perm-Baku route in the near future. Flights to the mentioned directions will be kicked off on May 20 of the next year and last up to October 29.

Report informs referring to Russian media, Baku-Perm flights to be carried out by Embraer-190 type airplanes with passenger capacity of 94-106.

Prices are not declared because of air tickets on this route are not on sale.