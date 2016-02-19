​Azerbaijan Airlines creates its own low-budget brand

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ CJSC Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) have announced their plans to establish a new brand named AZALJET, representing low-cost airline destinations, Report informs citing AZAL's press service.

Flights under the AZALJET brand will be launched on 28 March 2016 on the basis of existing civil aviation infrastructure in Azerbaijan.

On flights operated under AZALJET brand, baggage and meals on board will be offered for an additional fee.

"Thus, the national airline of Azerbaijan will be able to effectively compete in the aviation market with both classic and low-budget airlines, that are interested to our market. In particular, Anadolu Jet, which is a low-budget brand Turkish airlines, has carried out flights to the regions of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and in the end of March, flights from Baku to Budapest implemented by Hungarian WizzAir low-cost lines will be resumed. Other low cost airlines including Turkish Pegasus and Atlasjet also show their interest to fly to Azerbaijan", the statement says.

"This business model involves economies of a number of features that allows you to significantly reduce costs compared with classic air carriers. At the same time, we, as before, guarantee a high level of safety and service on all flights of the national airline of Azerbaijan", said the president of Company AZAL Jahangir Asgarov.