AZAL bans use of Samsung Galaxy Note7 on its flights

Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphone devices were banned from Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) both in hand luggage and checked baggage.

Report informs referring to the AZAL press service, the decision was made following a similar ban made by the US aviation authorities, as well as other passenger carriers worldwide.

In case of revealing the phone in the hand luggage, a passenger may be denied boarding until the phone is given to any person seeing the passenger off as AZAL does not provide storage services at the airport.

If the device was carried on board unintentionally, it must be immediately turned off and kept in such a state until the end of the flight.

If the phone will be found in luggage, it will not be carried on board and will be delivered to the Lost & Found office at the airport until the passenger claims it.

AZAL says that banning these phones on board may cause inconvenience to some passengers, but first and foremost, the safety of all those aboard an aircraft must take the company’s priority.