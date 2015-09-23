Azal launches Eid Al-Adha autumn campaign

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan Airlines" (AZAL) CJSC will hold an autumn sale of tickets on the eve of Eid al-Adha.

Report was told in AZAL, tickets for special fares can be booked and purchased at sale offices of AZAL and on the company's website at www.azal.az, from 24 September to 10 October 2015.

Passengers will be able to purchase tickets on the following directions (travel period from 11 October to 31 October, 2015):

Baku-London-Baku"round-trip" - for only 329 EUR;

London-Baku-London"round-trip" - for only 269 GBP;

Baku-Milan-Baku / Milan-Baku-Milan"round-trip" - for only 329 EUR;

Baku-Rome-Baku / Rome-Baku-Rome"round-trip" - for only 339 EUR;

Baku-Berlin-Baku / Berlin-Baku-Berlin"round-trip" - for only 319 EUR;

Baku-Paris-Baku / Paris-Baku-Paris"round-trip" - for only 359 EUR;

Baku-New York-Baku"round-trip" - for only 499 EUR;

New York-Baku-New York"round-trip" – for only 559 USD;

Baku-Prague-Baku"round-trip" - for only 329 EUR;

Prague-Baku-Prague"round-trip" - for only 379 USD.