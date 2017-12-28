Ambassador: Belarus keen to join BTK railway and North-South project

© Report/ Orkhan Azim

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ "We held a series of negotiations on the connection of the Belarusian railway to to the North-South. We are also interested in connecting to the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway (BTK)”.

Report informs, Ambassador of Belarus to Azerbaijan Gennady Akhramovich said at a press conference.

"This would be very positive for Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan is turning into a serious hub. Belarus, which is a hub in the European direction, is also interested in developing cooperation in this direction”, ambassador said.

According to the ambassador, 3,000 container trains passed through the Great Silk Road - through Belarus, next year they intend to increase this amount by 1.5-fold.

According to him, Belarus carries out deliveries of its products to Iran via the Caspian Sea, however, taking into account the connection to the North-South road, it is now possible to make deliveries by rail.