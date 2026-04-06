Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    ADY increases passenger transportation by 24% in 1Q2026

    Infrastructure
    • 06 April, 2026
    • 14:01
    ADY increases passenger transportation by 24% in 1Q2026

    In January–March of 2026, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) carried 2,568,689 passengers, marking a 23.8% increase year-on-year, Report informs, citing the ADY.

    In March alone, the total number of passengers transported was 838,332, which is an increase of 26.8% compared to the same period last year.

    During the first quarter of this year, passenger numbers on the Baku–Gazakh–Baku route (102,723 people) and the Baku–Balakan–Baku route (21,812 people) surged by 8% and 18%, respectively.

    Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Passenger transportation
    ADY I rübdə sərnişin daşımasını 24 % artırıb
    АЖД увеличили пассажироперевозки почти на 24%

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