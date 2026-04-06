ADY increases passenger transportation by 24% in 1Q2026

In January–March of 2026, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) carried 2,568,689 passengers, marking a 23.8% increase year-on-year, Report informs, citing the ADY.

In March alone, the total number of passengers transported was 838,332, which is an increase of 26.8% compared to the same period last year.

During the first quarter of this year, passenger numbers on the Baku–Gazakh–Baku route (102,723 people) and the Baku–Balakan–Baku route (21,812 people) surged by 8% and 18%, respectively.