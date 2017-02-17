Measures will be taken on passengers littering or damaging Baku buses

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ BakuBus vehicles are cleaned every day internally and externally after return from duty.

Report was informed in the company that during last period, besides elements of litter, cleaning personnel also discovers that some seats and other parts of the interior have been scratched, written on or otherwise damaged by passengers.

Thus, some investigations have been conducted and the persons committing this actions have been identified. Appropriate action on these passengers will be taken in accordance with legislation”, the company told.