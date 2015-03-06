A new wharf is building at International Sea Trade Port, Baku

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ One of the main stages of building complex of the Baku International Sea Trade Port (BISTP) in Alat settlement of Garadagh district has been launched. At this stage planned the construction of the wharf and terminal universal dry cargo and containers consisting of 4 berths for vessels of Ro-Ro.

As Report was told by the BISTP, now hard works continue at the seaport: "During the construction of the ferry terminal also conducted preparatory work for the construction of the wharf. There were constructed piles, used tons of reinforcement. Therefore, it was necessary as soon as possible to start work".

Global crisis, affecting all sectors of the economy also influenced the construction of the port: "However, the government is taking all measures to continue construction. Construction of the port requires a lot of effort and expenses on a monthly basis must be at least 50 million manats. However, sea port is one of the most promising areas of the transport sector".

Port project designed by the Dutch Royal Haskoning, which is used in the construction of millions of cubic meters of land with specific properties.