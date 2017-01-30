Volkswagen becomes world's largest automaker

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ Volkswagen has overtaken Toyota to become the world's best-selling carmaker, the first time the German company has held the position.

Report informs citing the BBC.

Japan's Toyota, which had topped sales for the past four years, sold 10.175 million vehicles globally in 2016.

That fell short of the 10.31 million sales which VW reported last week.

The milestone comes despite VW's scandal over emissions tests cheating, which sparked a global backlash and multiple lawsuits.

Volkswagen, which makes the Audi, Porsche and Skoda brands, saw a 3.8% increase in sales buoyed by demand in China.

Bloomberg writes Sales volume of Toyota decreased in the biggest foreign markets including the US

However, both companies could face losses due to the strengthening of Trump's protectionist policy.