'Astarachay' will be exported as Azerbaijan's 2016 tea brand - PHOTO

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ However, first harvesting process in the tea fields of Lankaran and Astara districts traditionally starts from second ten days of May, this year it has launched in April.

Report informs, due to proper agrotechnical service and favorable weather conditions, Astara region farmers started to harvest in April for the first time in 30 years.

According to agronomist Israfil Israfilov, in the country, 2,5 kilograms of tea consumed per person in a year. It means dried tea of over 22 thousand tons.

The expert said that during last 10 years, tea plantations have been extended in Astara.

Notably, local tea, packed in the processing factory of the district with modern equipment, will be exported from this year. Relevant quality certificates have been obtained.