South Korean Ambassador: Construction of Carbamide plant in Sumgayit completed by 70%

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ Construction of carbamide plant in Sumgayit will be completed to the beginning of 2018.

Report informs, Ambassador of South Korea in Azerbaijan Kim Chang-gyu told reporters Wednesday.

"Last week we visited construction site of the plant. At the moment, 70% work completed. Estimated end of all work will be in early 2018", the ambassador said.

According to him, construction of a carbamide plant is a large and successful project of the South Korean company Samsung.

"The Korean company known for being always on time and accurately perform the work. In case of any problems, they are solved rather quickly. Some financial problems emerged, but they have already been eliminated and work is already under way", Kim Chang-gyu said.

Notably, construction of a Carbamide plant is realized in the framework of the "State Program on reliable provision of population with food products in Azerbaijan in 2008-2015", approved by the relevant decree of President of Azerbaijan.

For this purpose, purchased the land area of 24 hectares, located in the enjoyment of the Production Association "Azerkimya", and the groundbreaking ceremony for the plant with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev was held on October 19, 2011. In order to implement the project for the construction of a carbamide plant on March 13, 2013 between SOCAR and South Korea's Samsung Engineering Co.Ltd a contract was signed for engineering, procurement and construction. As part of the contract and after completion of all necessary tests Samsung Engineering Co. Ltd. surrender plant of SOCAR completely ready for operation. As part of the contract Samsung Engineering Co. Ltd will conduct construction and installation work, appropriate testing and staff training to address problems that may arise during the operation of the plant. The plant, which will consist of sections for the production of ammonia, liquid and granulated urea, will produce 2,000 tons of urea per day.