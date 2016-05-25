'SOCAR Polymer' launches an extensive presentation

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today management and employees of the 'SOCAR Polymer' have held presentation entitled 'Report on progress of the works and review of the organizations' for Rovnag Abdullayev, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and other senior officials.

Report informs, before presentation, 'SOCAR Polymer' plants construction site has been reviewed.

Current state of works on engineering, procurement and construction fields have been shown during the presentation. In addition to general statistical data, company's employees provided information about work experience, completion schedule of the project as well as gave information on process engineering, sample on achievements gained in working process, detailed engineering, budget management and cost control, cost reporting, automatic control systems, electrical engineering and current activities, human resources and organizational development, 'SOCAR Polymer' company development program, general statistics on trainings and Summer Internship Program for students.