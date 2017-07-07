"SOCAR Methanol" announces its production indicators

Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ “SOCAR Methanol” LLC is reaching to its production targets in a very short time period by performing high-performance.

Report informs citing the “SOCAR Methanol” LLC half-year production of plant has reached 100 848,34 tons of methanol which is planned to be 250.000 tons till the year end.

"One of the main objectives of the plant is to reach 500.000 tons of production as there is a steady increase in demand", the company says.

Notably, the Methanol Plant, which was transferred to SOCAR Methanol since November 2016, has restored production process based on its new structure and management principles.