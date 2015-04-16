Retail trade turnover increased by 10% in I quarter in Azerbaijan

Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ Goods worth 5.8 billion manats were sold in January-March of this year in Azerbaijan in retail facilities to consumers, which is 9.6% more than the same period in 2014.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee, food products, beverages and tobacco accounted for 50.2%, non-food products - 49.8% of the total sales of consumer products.The share of non-food products increased by 2.9% compared to the same period last year.

Volumes of e-retailers in the first 3 months of this year increased by 1.7 times and amounted to 2.72 million. manats.Population purchased 92.7% of consumer goods on-line in commercial networks of legal entities, 7.3% - individual entrepreneurs. 96.3% of the turnover of the market of electronic commerce accounted for non-food products.

For I quarter of this year, the volume of services catering facilities increased by 14.4% to $ 219.9 million manats, of which 93.6 million manats accounted for legal entities 126.3 million manats - individual entrepreneurs.