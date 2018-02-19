Propylene, polyethylene and ethylene production soars in Azerbaijan

© Report

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ In January, 5.7 thsd tons of propylene were produced in Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee (SSC), 4.5 thsd tons of this volume were marketable products.

In January, the volume of propylene production increased by 10.9% compared with the same period of 2017, and volume of marketable output increased by 22.1%.

Polyethylene production increased by 0.6% to 10.4 thsd tons last month.

The ethylene production in January was 10,7 thsd tons. Annual increase of 10.9% was recorded in ethylene production.