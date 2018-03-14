Petkim Holding appoints new Board member

Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ Board of the Petkim (Petrokimya) Holding A.Ş., mainly owned by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), has made a new appointment.

Report informs, Neslihan Tonbul appointed as a new member of the Petkim Board.

Tonbul has more than 30-year experience in international management and finance. She worked for the Irving Trust Company, Bank of New York and BNY Mellon. Tonbul played an important role in development of the Turkish banking sector. She was represented on the Board of Yashar Holding, Prysmian Kablo, Turcas Petrol, ANEL Elektrik. She is currently an independent member of the Board of Vakıfbank International (Vienna).

Tonbul also teaches at the Koç University.

She speaks English, French and Azerbaijani, now studies Italian and Persian.

Notably, the Petkim Board consists of 9 people.