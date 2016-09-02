Over 30% construction works in Carbamide Plant in Azerbaijan completed

Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ 30% construction works in Carbamide Plant of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) completed. Report informs, the plant's director Khayal Jafarov said.

"Construction works are underway. All of the ordered equipment are already in the country. Installation of large-scale equipment are carried out. About 1/3 of construction works have been completed. It makes more than 30%", he said.

Kh. Jafarov recalled the construction work will be completed in the fourth quarter of 2017 and then mending works will begin.

According to him, the plant will start production process in early 2018 after 3-4 months of mending works.

Notably, Carbamide Plant construction project is being carried out within the State Program on reliable provision of Azerbaijani population with food products (2008-2015 years), which was approved under the relevant order of the Azerbaijani President. For this purpose, 24 hectares of land, which is in use of SOCAR 'Azərikimya' Production Union has been allocated and a groundbreaking ceremony of the plant held with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev on December 19, 2011. On March 13, 2013, SOCAR and Samsung Engineering Co. Ltd. (South Korea) have signed design, procurement and construction contract to build the carbamide production plant.

Within the contract, Samsung Engineering company will deliver the enterprise to the State Oil Company fully ready for use and on turkey basis after completing the construction and carrying out all the necessary tests. The Korean company will carry out construction-installation works of the plant as well as relevant tests and organize special trainings for the employees to eliminate any problems, which may arise during operation of the plant. The plant will consist of ammonia, liquid and granular carbamide production units, 2 000 tons of carbamide will be produced daily.