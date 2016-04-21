New pharmaceutical company to be created in Azerbaijan

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ Today in the framework of Baku meeting, several documents have been signed between Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev and Iranian Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mahmoud Vaezi.

Report informs, memorandum of understanding (Mou) has been signed between 'Azerbaijan Investment Company' OJSC, 'Azersun Holding' LLC and 'Darou Pakhsh' company on organization of the manufacturing pharmaceutical products in Azerbaijan conforming to the international standards. According to the MoU, the joint enterprise will be jointly funded by the parties.

The enterprise is planned to produce 52 medicines of painkillers, antibiotics and vitamin purposes. Initially, the drugs are intended for the domestic market. The enterprise is expected to be built in the territory of Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park.