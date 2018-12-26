New director general appointed to Petkim

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ Nihat Gürbüz, the Assistant General Manager responsible for Production in Petkim, mainly owned by SOCAR, will resign from his position as of January 1, 2019, Report informs citing Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) of Turkey.

From January 1, 2019, Ali Semih Şansal, currently serving as Aromatic Glycol and Acrylic Production Manager, will be appointed as the Assistant General Manager responsible for production.

Nihat Gürbüz will be appointed as Technical Consultant to the General Manager.