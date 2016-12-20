New defense industry products will be made in Azerbaijan

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ During talks with main petroleum engineering equipment manufacturers, proposals will be given for the creation of joint ventures with foreign investors on production of modern complex equipment which is not available in Azerbaijan and consequently, next steps will be taken.

Report informs, Strategic Road Map for development of heavy industry and machine building in the Republic of Azerbaijan says.

The document also noted that the list with most of the heavy industry and engineering products imported in Azerbaijan will be compiled and analyzed. According to this list, products production of which can be profitable in Azerbaijan will be determined. After analyzes on the products in this field, steps will be taken to attract local and foreign investors.