Industrial Production Index reduces in Azerbaijan

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ Industrial Production Index in Azerbaijan was equal to 86,9% as of October of year 2014. Report calculates referring to information of State Commitee of Statistics of Azerbaijan, this index reduced by 3,7 percent in comparison with September of present year.

Evidently, index was low than 100%, and this shows reduce in production industry in monthly comparison, accordingly. That's to say, value of goods produced in October was 2,559 milliard manats, but in September 2,946 manats.

Feel of index value continues already third months. It's clear, also decrease of oil prices also influenced it. That's to say, corresponding to the statistics of January-October, 78,8% of industry production is share of oil sector. Besides this, there is increase in non-oil sector production, but industry production in oil sector reduced by 1,7%. And this is a result of reducing of exploitation of oil on physical volume (1.8%) and as well fell of oil prices.