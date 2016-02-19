Industrial production decreased by 3% in Azerbaijan

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ In January 2016, industrial output in the amount of 2.1 bln AZN produced by industrial enterprises and individuals in Azerbaijan, which is 3.1% more than the same period last year.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee, 62.2% of industrial products produced in the mining industry, 28.8% - processing sphere, 8.1% - production, distribution and supply of electricity, gas and steam, 0.9% - water supply, treatment and recycling of waste.

Manufacturing production in the mining industry decreased by 3.5%, including marketable gas - 10.5%, oil - 3.9%.

Production of food in the processing field increased by 2.1%, tobacco products - 38.2%, textile products - 2.9 times, wood and wood products - 18.8%, printing products - 0.4% Metal industry products - 2.1 times, of computer, electronic and optical products - 5.0%, motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers - by 2.4 times, furniture - 68.6%, installation and repair of machinery and equipment - 2 ,2 times.Production of chemical industry products decreased by 21.4%, rubber and plastic products - 40.6%, construction materials - 53.6%, clothing - 41.3%, beverages - 11.4%.

In the sector of the production, distribution and supply of electricity, gas and steam there is a decrease by 8.7%, in the water sector, cleaning and waste treatment and processing sphere increase of 0.7%.

The volume of the non oil sector production grew by 0.3%, oil sector decreased by 3.5%.