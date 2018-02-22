Georgia starts production of “Nike” and “Puma”

Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ A new garment factory of “Adjara Textile” has opened in Poti, Georgia.

Report informs citing the Georgian media, factory 40 million GEL of Turkish investment will employ 3,000 people.

The famous brands like: ”Puma“,”Nike“,”New Balance“ and ”Underarmer” will be made there, namely football t-shirts and shorts. The factory will make 10 million units/year.

”At the first stage, 1,500 people will be employed, after the second stage of the construction of the factory, which is planned in 2019, their number will increase up to 3,000, “financial director of “Adjara Textile” Gia Lominadze said.