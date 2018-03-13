Five more residents to operate at Balakhani Industrial Park

Baku. 13 March. REPORT.AZ/ Currently, there are 5 residents operating at Balakhani Industrial Park. They have already invested 23.4 mln AZN.

Report informs, Chairman of the Board of the “Tamiz Shahar” OJSC Etibar Abbasov said.

According to him, residents are engaged in the processing of refined oils, paper, plastic wastes, sponge and furniture products. The companies produce furniture, plastic boxes and export them.

Abbasov added that 5 more residents are expected to start their work in the Park: "The residents will be engaged in processing of processed food oils and food waste, fodder production, plastic and paper production.