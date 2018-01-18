Chemical industry production increased by 17% in Azerbaijan

Baku.18 January. REPORT.AZ/ In 2017, Azerbaijan produced chemical industry products worth 503.2 million AZN.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee this is 16.5% more than in 2016.

Of the main chemical products, 48,500 tons of propylene (37,600 tons for commodity), 93,200 tons of polyethylene, 96,100 tons of ethylene were produced last year. The production of propylene and ethylene decreased by 7%, polyethylene decreased by 7%.

In the reporting period 23 220,7 tcm of nitrogen, 198,5 tons of iodine, 3 527,2 tcm of oxygen, 11 885,4 tons of isopropyl alcohol, 265,8 thousand tons of methanol (methyl alcohol), 9 816,7 tons of varnish and paint products, 11 838,5 tons and organic substances solutions and liquids were produced.