Carbamide plant launches first production in August

© Socar.az

Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ Construction work at the SOCAR Carbamide plant nears completion and testing-adjusting work will start in a month.

Report informs referring to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

It was noted that first production in the plant - ammonia is scheduled for August. The final product of the plant - nitrogen fertilizer (carbamide) will be produced in October: "150,000 tons of produced carbamide will be directed to domestic consumption, thus, Azerbaijan will save $ 55 miln annually spent on import of fertilizers. The remaining 450,000-500,000 tons of products are export-oriented, which is of great importance in terms of attracting additional currency to the country”.

Notably, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev and Vice-Presidents of the company have yesterday visited Sumgayit.

As part of the working visit to Sumgayit, SOCAR President has visited Azerikimya PA, SOCAR Carbamide and SOCAR Polymer facilities, gave instructions on preparations for launching of new plants. Work on modernization of technological installations is underway in Azerikimya. At the same time, new facilities and auxiliary areas are under construction. The reconstruction work in Azerikimya PA will end in 2019.