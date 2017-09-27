Belarus intends to establish a joint pharmaceutical company in Azerbaijan

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan and Belarus are interested in expanding relations in pharmaceutical field and establishing a joint venture in Azerbaijan in this area.

Report informs, during today's meeting with Health Minister of Belarus Valery Malashko, who is on visit to Azerbaijan, Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev held relevant discussion.

Sh. Mustafayev said that Azerbaijan-Belarus relations cover many areas of economy, including trade and humanitarian spheres.

It was noted that opening of the Azerbaijan Trade House in Minsk in May this year is important for development of relations between the two countries and increasing export of Azerbaijani products to Belarus. The Minister noted that Azerbaijan pays special attention to the development of the pharmaceutical industry. Pirallahi Industrial Park, which already specialized in this field, has been established. Work is underway in the industrial park to establish joint ventures with Russia and Iran. Belarusian companies may also use the opportunities created in Pirallahi Industrial Park.

V. Malashko stressed that along with other fields, Belarus is interested in developing relations with Azerbaijan in health and pharmacy sectors, including supporting specialist training in the field of medicine and establishing a joint pharmaceutical establishment. The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.