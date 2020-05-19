Top

Azerikimya PU provides food aid to over 4,000 low-income families - VIDEO

​Azerikimya PU provides food aid to over 4,000 low-income families

© Report

Azerikimya PU has provided food aid to more than 4,000 low-income families during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Report informs that the food aid packages have been given to low-income families, elders, participants of WW2, disabled people of the Karabakh War, and other needy people.

Sumgayit residents thanked President Ilham Aliyev, SOCAR, and Azerikimya PU, as well as Sumgayit Executive Power.

The campaign of support to low-income families is one of the measures taken to prevent the coronavirus in the country under the chairmanship of President Ilham Aliyev, as well as meet the need of the citizens during the pandemic. SOCAR’s different departments and enterprises have closely participated in the campaign, which is held with the President’s slogan “we are strong together” and aims to extend the civil solidarity. They assisted low-income families, elders in Nizami, Sabunchu, Sabail, Garadagh, Narimanov, Khatai, Nasimi, Surakhani, Binagadi, Pirallahi district, as well as villages and settlements of the Siyazan District. 

Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.
Twitter
Subscribe to our Twitter channel

This post is also available in other languages:



Orphus sistemi
facebook
Subscribe to the page on Facebook and keep abreast of all interesting and relevant news
Thanks, I already like it!