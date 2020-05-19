Azerikimya PU provides food aid to over 4,000 low-income families - VIDEO

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/9fb31a2ea3cf37c863708c66bc88c81d/b2a23e43-207a-46f8-beac-3fcff0ef8e25_292.jpg

Azerikimya PU has provided food aid to more than 4,000 low-income families during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Report informs that the food aid packages have been given to low-income families, elders, participants of WW2, disabled people of the Karabakh War, and other needy people.

Sumgayit residents thanked President Ilham Aliyev, SOCAR, and Azerikimya PU, as well as Sumgayit Executive Power.

The campaign of support to low-income families is one of the measures taken to prevent the coronavirus in the country under the chairmanship of President Ilham Aliyev, as well as meet the need of the citizens during the pandemic. SOCAR’s different departments and enterprises have closely participated in the campaign, which is held with the President’s slogan “we are strong together” and aims to extend the civil solidarity. They assisted low-income families, elders in Nizami, Sabunchu, Sabail, Garadagh, Narimanov, Khatai, Nasimi, Surakhani, Binagadi, Pirallahi district, as well as villages and settlements of the Siyazan District.