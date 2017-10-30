Azerbaijan will double production of cargo trucks

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan plans to double the production of cargo trucks. The production in 2018 is estimated to be 480 units, which is 2,1-fold more than forecasted in 2017.

Report informs referring to the Ministry of Economy’s forecast and economic indicators prepared for 2018 and the next three years.

The production in 2019 is forecasted to be 530 units, 2020 - 650 units, 2021 - 600 units.

The growth is also forecasted in tractor production in 2018. Tractor production is expected to up next year by 15,2% to 1 365 units compared to 2017. Tractor production in 2019 is estimated to reach 1370 units, in 2020 - 1360 units, in 2021 - 1520 units.