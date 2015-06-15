Azerbaijan uses method of mine tunnels to get gold

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ The first time in Gadabay region of Azerbaijan have been used gold field tunneling method in the production of gold mines.

Report informs, a consortium of Azerbaijan International Mining Company, which for 7 years operates in Gadabay field, plans to expand development of deposits of gold and copper in the field.

The consortium is creating a new production line at the plant, Serviced largest ore-bearing fields in Azerbaijan.

Gadabay field in which the state owns 51% of the British company Anglo-Asian Mining Ltd - 49%, covers an area of 400 hectares. The consortium employs about 500 employees, in the past year on the world market were sold 60 thousand ounces of gold.

This year the company intends to increase the production capacity. In addition, along with the geological study, in the course of the enriched ore mining consortium began using cave mines. At the initial stage of the mine depth of 1 km in length and 800 meters were extracted and processed 200 tons of ore.