Azerbaijan, Ukraine enjoy favorable opportunities for cooperation

Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Natalia Galibarenko.

During the meeting, the sides praised the development of bilateral ties between Azerbaijan and Ukraine. They noted that there were favorable opportunities for the further development of economic, trade and humanitarian cooperation in compliance with the spirit of political relations. The sides said the 3rd Global Baku Forum plays an important platform role in discussing global and regional issues.

It was noted that Azerbaijan and Ukraine enjoy mutually fruitful cooperation within international organizations both in bilateral and multilateral formats.

FM Mammadyarov said Azerbaijan supports territorial integrity, sovereignty and internationally recognized borders of all countries.

They also discussed global and regional issues of mutual interest.